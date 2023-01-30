The Woodland Trust is "deeply saddened" after a toilet block in woodland was set on fire in an arson attack.

The compost toilet block was set on fire on Friday (January 27) morning at 12.14am, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reports.

The compost toilets were built as part of a £450,000 project, led by the Woodland Trust, to improve the site's car park in 2022.

The burnt down toilet block. Photo: RSM Photography (62142107)

Paul Jarczewski, Woodland Trust site manager at Londonthorpe Woods, said: “Overnight on Friday (January 27) the compost toilets, next to the car park, in Londonthorpe Wood were set on fire by vandals.

"Nobody was hurt in this incident, but the police are investigating, and we intend to prosecute those involved. If anyone saw anything suspicious in the car park around this time, then they should contact the police as it may be useful to the investigation.

The burnt down toilet block. Photo: RSM Photography (62142090)

“We’re deeply saddened by this event as the toilets were installed to benefit visitors to our beautiful wood and were due to open soon. We were also planning an outreach programme, inviting local schools to bring their children to the woods and learn about wildlife, conservation and the importance of protecting this habitat for the future of our planet.

"The toilets were required for this programme and will go ahead if we can repair the remaining toilet.

The burnt down toilet block. Photo: RSM Photography (62142112)

“We were able to install these toilets thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and generous donations from our supporters and members.

"We are hoping that we can repair one of the toilets, but unless alternative funding can be raised, it's unlikely we will replace these toilets in the near future, and we apologise to our visitors for the inconvenience."

If anyone has any information on the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.