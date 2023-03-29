A programme that helps young people find work or other opportunities is looking for willing participants.

The Prince's Trust is a charity founded in 1976 by King Charles III that offers 12-week full-time courses to young people who are out of work.

In Grantham, the trust is looking to recruit people aged 16 to 25 for their upcoming programme, which is free and starts on May 29.

The Princes Trust offers support for young people across Lincolnshire, including in Grantham. (63279626)

The course includes a series of tasks and projects that involve giving back to the community and working with other people.

Sally Heron, a programme coordinator for the trust in Lincolnshire, said: "The concept is really, if you haven’t got a CV at the start of the programme, you definitely will at the end of 12 weeks.

"You’ll have a lot of things to put on your CV and you’ll have lots of things to talk about in an interview.

"Whether you’ve got absolutely no qualifications whatsoever or you’ve been to university and done a degree, it is really a personal development course to raise people’s confidence and self-esteem.

“Although academically, it’s a low level programme, we have had people that have been to university and they just didn’t have the confidence to get a job or go to an interview.

"The longer people are out of education or work, the more your self-esteem drops and your anxiety rises, and it gets harder and harder to get back into something positive."

The course is based in the Beehive Centre in Finkin Street, Grantham.

Sally continued: "It doesn’t affect your benefits. In fact, the job centres are often very supportive with a travel bursary to enable people to attend our programmes

"At the end of the 12 weeks, our ambition is to get people to move onto something positive, that may be voluntary work, further education, other training, it may be a job.

"The idea is that it is a progression course. People can use it as a platform for something else."

Sally got involved with the trust back in 2015, when it partnered with the fire brigade, where she worked at the time.

She added: "The Prince’s Trust programme has had an impact nationally on nearly a million young people, it may even be over a million now.

"It’s good fun. People make friends for life doing this programme. If you’ve spent 12 weeks with somebody, you become great friends.

"I’m happy to talk to any young people, especially anyone who thinks that we can help them. It's very much a community-based supportive programme."

To get involved, text TEAM to the relevant number, and you will get a call back.

For courses in Grantham or Boston, contact Sarah Neale on 07874796282. For the Lincoln Course, which starts in July, contact James Bolger on 07872423231.