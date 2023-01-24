A proposed lineage project will hope to secure the next generation of Grantham's oldest tree.

The Woodland Trust is leading a project to try to produce a sapling or saplings from the centuries-old Grantham Oak, which has a girth of more than seven metres and is found on Belton Lane.

The project aims to produce direct descendants from the mother tree, to benefit future generations.

The Grantham Oak on Belton Lane. Photo: Julian Hight (62028944)

South Kesteven District Council has awarded the trust planning permission to take a few small cuttings, such as twigs, from the tree's roots to graft it.

Grafting means a stem cutting that connects with another stem, known as the rootstock, which is part of a plant often below the ground and from which above-ground growth can be produced.

A spokesperson for the Woodland Trust said: "We don’t know if the grafting will work as it's difficult to graft an ancient oak cutting on to another oak rootstock, but a successful graft that produces a healthy sapling will continue the true genetic history of a tree because it conserves all of its microbes, which is not the case for a sapling grown from an acorn."

This idea came about after a Woodland Trust team visited Windsor Great Park, Windsor, where there are many ancient trees.

One of these trees is named 'Offa's tree', named after the ancient King of Mercia. The Crown Estate grafted a cutting from the 1,300-year-old tree and successfully produced a sapling and planted it near the original tree.

Several cuttings will be taken from the Grantham Oak on Sunday, February 26, and will be grafted on to local Lincolnshire oak rootstock from the Grimsthorpe Castle estate and the Bowthorpe Oak near Bourne.

The grafts will then grow and if saplings are able to be produced and become established, they will be planted in around two years' time at the Woodland Trust’s Londonthorpe Wood, near Bellmount Tower, overseen by the National Trust, and in Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham.

The trust previously worked alongside SKDC in 2018/19 to provide protection measures to the Grantham Oak, where posts and rope were placed underneath the canopy and a protective surface incorporated around the outer area to prevent the roots being damaged.

Signage is already in place to direct visitors to the Grantham Oak, located at Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park.

These were put up after the tree achieved runners-up status in the Woodland Trust's 'Tree of the Year' competition in 2021.

This project runs alongside the trust's 'Living Legends' campaign, established to offer stronger protection to ancient trees across the country.

This asks people who spot an ancient tree to record it online where it will be added to a map of ancient trees.