A charity trust voted to give a grant to residents after concerns over rising energy bills.

At yesterday's meeting of Grantham Almshouse Charity Trustees, the cost of residents energy bills at the trust's 38 properties were raised by fellow trustee Mr Andrew Cook.

Trustees were concerned that the impending rise in energy costs would cause almshouse residents to think twice about switching their heating on once prices rise, leaving them in the cold.

Ray Wootten (51109066)

Trustees unanimously voted to grant each householder the sum of £100 towards their bills from March 1. This will be reviewed again in October.

Ray Wootten, chairman of the charity trustees said: "The Almshouse Charity was set up to assist with accommodation to those who found themselves in difficulties.

"I am sure that this money will go along way to help them”

If you are interested in becoming a trustee, please contact the clerk to the trustees, Mr Peter Hooper, on 01476 571193 or by email dawsons7@tiscali.co.uk