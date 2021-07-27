The trust which runs Grantham hospital is launching a new campaign to recruit volunteers across all of its hospital sites.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has a wide range of opportunities available, from patient-facing to office-based administrative positions.

The main focus is on increasing the number of ward buddies and meet and greet volunteers.

Grantham Hospital volunteers Mike and Maggie Lane were recently recognised for their long service. (47946189)

Ward buddies are based on wards and provide non clinical support to staff, patients and their families. These volunteers will complement the work of staff and help improve the experience of patients. Duties would vary depending on the need of the particular ward and the volunteer’s attributes.

To help improve the experience of visitors, the Trust is also looking to recruit meet and greet volunteers, who will be based at all main entrances and outpatient areas. The Trust is looking for people to provide a friendly welcome to all patients and visitors. They will help to guide and accompany those who need additional help to find their way to appointments and wards across our sites.

To help the public identify volunteers, they are provided with a free distinctive yellow uniform and all travel expenses will be reimbursed.

Andy Tysoe, voluntary services manager, said: “Our target in the next two years is to have a volunteer every day, on every ward. To achieve this, we need to recruit many more volunteers at all of our sites. I am looking forward to meeting people who would like to come and join our current team of committed, caring, local volunteers and play an important part in continuing to improve the experience of our patients and visitors in the future.”

Jackie Osgodby previously worked at Lincoln Cathedral and has now been a volunteer at Lincoln County Hospital for four years. She said: “I had such good treatment here that I wanted to give something back. I now help out on a Tuesday and Wednesday and go home feeling absolutely fulfilled, knowing that I have helped so many people.”

To find out more or request an application contact Voluntary.Services@ulh.nhs.uk or visit www.ulh.nhs.uk/jobs/working-for-us/volunteering/