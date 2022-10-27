Hospital bosses say patients are waiting longer to be admitted to emergency departments.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has said that it is currently working to reduce the impact on its emergency care.

The trust issued a statement after a police officer called for more NHS funding after transporting a patient from Billingborough to Lincoln County Hospital where he reported backed-up ambulances. He also saw a further six police officers sitting with patients.

Lincoln County Hospital (60271100)

Social care has an impact on the operation of hospitals as medically fit people needing home care cannot be discharged due to a shortage of workers.

A spokesman said: “As a Trust, we continue to see an increasing demand on our urgent and emergency care services coupled with patients staying much longer in our hospitals than previously experienced.

“The impact of this is a longer wait time for beds for new patients who need to be admitted from A&E, and can result in delays in patients being handed over from ambulances into the department.

“As a Lincolnshire system we are working together to ensure that we do everything we can to reduce the burden on our emergency pathways, whilst ensuring that we can continue to offer emergency care to the people of Lincolnshire when they need it.”

The NHS is approaching it’s busiest period with winter coming but health leaders are still compiling the county’s plan.

Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, which commissions the county’s health services, says it is in the ‘process of developing’ the winter plan.

Healthwatch Lincolnshire has raised concerns about how the hospitals and GPs will be able to cope.

Chief executive Sarah Fletcher said she was "nervous".