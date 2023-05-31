The Woodland Trust is searching for volunteers in the community to welcome people into woodland areas.

‘Woodland Welcomers’ is a new initiative introduced by the trust where volunteers will meet and greet visitors at a woodland entrance and help them to discover the nature within the woods.

The trust is looking for volunteers to carry out this work at Londonthorpe Woods.

The entrance to Londonthorpe Woods near Grantham. Photo: Woodland Trust

Ian Froggatt, Woodland Trust estate manager, said: “Woodland Welcomers will be vital eyes and ears on the ground, raising awareness of the importance of woodland and talking about the vital work of the Woodland Trust.

“It’s also great for people’s wellbeing, helping visitors get the most from their time in nature, enjoying fresh air and lovely scenery, while generating a sense of community around the site.”

Woodland experts will give volunteers the training they need to welcome visitors, helping the local community to value and understand more about woods, trees and wildlife and in turn encouraging them to visit respectfully.

The Woodland Welcomers role is part of the People and Woods: Getting better together project, funded by the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

Londonthorpe Woods is full of wildflower meadows, broadleaf and mature woodland. It is also home to an array of wildlife and lush, open grassland, making the woodland a great place to visit.

Following its creation by the Woodland Trust in 1993, the wood has become a firm favourite with local residents, and the recent installation of a new car park, toilets and all-access path has attracted a whole new audience looking to escape to nature.

Its proximity to the National Trust’s Belton House and Bellmount Tower makes Londonthorpe a popular local attraction with regular heritage events and open days held there.