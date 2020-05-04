Trust which runs Grantham hospital confirms three more patients die of Coronavirus
Published: 14:54, 04 May 2020
| Updated: 14:56, 04 May 2020
Three more people with Covid-19 have died in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.
The latest report brings the total in Lincolnshire to 111.
A spokesman for United Lincolnshire Hospitals trust said: “Sadly we can confirm that three further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.
More by this authorGraham Newton