Trust which runs Grantham hospital confirms three more patients die of Coronavirus

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 14:54, 04 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:56, 04 May 2020

Three more people with Covid-19 have died in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

The latest report brings the total in Lincolnshire to 111.

A spokesman for United Lincolnshire Hospitals trust said: “Sadly we can confirm that three further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

CoronavirusGranthamHealth

