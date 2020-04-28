Home   News   Article

Trust which runs Grantham Hospital confirms three more people have died of coronavirus

By Calvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 15:27, 28 April 2020
 | Updated: 15:30, 28 April 2020

A further three people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).

NHS England confirmed that the fatalities were recorded at hospitals run by ULHT.

It means Lincolnshire’s death toll stands at 97 and Northern Lincolnshire’s remains at 61.

