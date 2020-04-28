Trust which runs Grantham Hospital confirms three more people have died of coronavirus
Published: 15:27, 28 April 2020
| Updated: 15:30, 28 April 2020
A further three people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).
NHS England confirmed that the fatalities were recorded at hospitals run by ULHT.
It means Lincolnshire’s death toll stands at 97 and Northern Lincolnshire’s remains at 61.
More by this authorCalvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter