Trust which runs Grantham Hospital confirms two more deaths from coronavirus
Published: 07:20, 07 May 2020
| Updated: 07:22, 07 May 2020
Latest figures show that there have been two more deaths at Lincolnshire NHS hospitals in 24 hours.
A spokesperson for ULHT said:“Sadly we can confirm that two further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. This brings the total number of deaths in ULHT hospitals to 114.
“The patients were a woman aged 83 and a man aged 87. Both had underlying health conditions.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorGraham Newton