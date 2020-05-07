Trust which runs Grantham Hospital confirms two more deaths from coronavirus

Latest figures show that there have been two more deaths at Lincolnshire NHS hospitals in 24 hours.

A spokesperson for ULHT said:“Sadly we can confirm that two further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. This brings the total number of deaths in ULHT hospitals to 114.

“The patients were a woman aged 83 and a man aged 87. Both had underlying health conditions.