Trust which runs Grantham Hospital is treating three patients with coronavirus

The trust which runs Grantham Hospital says it is treating three coronavirus cases at its hospitals in Lincolnshire.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust says none of the patients is at Grantham but it is treating two patients with the virus at its Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and one at Lincoln County Hospital.

A ULHT spokesman said: "We can confirm that we are treating three patients with confirmed COVID-19 in our hospitals. Two are being cared for at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston and the third is at Lincoln County Hospital. Every infection prevention precaution is being taken, including caring for these patients in isolation. Our staff caring for the patients are trained and equipped to do so safely.

"Patients with outpatient and inpatient appointments should still come to hospital unless they have a new-onset cough or fever, in which case they should follow national guidance on self-isolation and contact the number on their appointment letter to cancel.

"We would encourage people to visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19 for the latest information on COVID-19, to find out what the symptoms are and how to help prevent the spread."

Meanwhile ULHT is looking to employ temporary staff to help with catering and domestic work at its hospitals in Grantham, Boston and Lincoln.

The trust needs people with housekeeping or catering experience. For catering, it requires only people who hold a current food hygiene certificate.

A spokesman said: "All roles will be paid at the national living wage and will be appointed through our fast track process. Volunteers are invited to come forward to offer their support by contacting COVID-TempRecruitment@ulh.nhs.uk."

