Trust which runs Grantham Hospital says fracture clinic will be set up in town centre

A woman who has been forced to travel to Boston by public transport after breaking her wrist has been told a fracture clinic will open in Grantham next year.

Nicky Griffiths, a campaigner with Is Anyone Listening? Lincolnshire, slipped and broke her wrist early in December. She attended the urgent treatment centre at Grantham where her wrist was put back in place but was then given an appointment to attend Boston Pilgrim Hospital four days later. She spent seven hours travelling to and from Boston for the appointment.

She emailed United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust about her experience.

Nicky Griffiths had to go to Boston to have her broken wrist plastered. (43568208)

In response to Nicky’s email, Carl Ratcliff,divisional clinical lead,said: “Whilst operations are being offered at Boston and Lincoln currently, in the new year we are looking to offer a fracture clinic service in the Grantham town centre.This will then save patients within the Grantham area having to travel to Boston and Lincoln for these services .

“Whilst we understand your frustration with regards to the Grantham hospital being turned currently into a green site, we also appreciate your feedback.”

Nicky had been offered a second appointment at Boston to have her wrist wired under a general anaesthetic but did not want to face hours of travel again and so her wrist was plastered, but she was told it will be permanently deformed and she will not have full use of it.

After being told about the fracture clinic being set up in the town centre, she said: “In my opinion a fracture clinic should be located at the hospital along with X-ray facilities and a plaster room.

“Surely it would be difficult to set everything up in the town centre? I wouldn’t be surprised if people still get sent to Lincoln or Boston for anything other than very simple injuries. I’m sure you remember not so long ago ULHT were saying that Grantham Hospital would be a “Centre of Excellence” for orthopaedics - that has obviously gone out of the window along with their previous announcement about a centre of excellence for breast cancer.

“It has recently been pointed out to us that Grantham doesn’t in fact have a full 24 hour urgent treatment centre because X-rays aren’t available after 8pm so a lot of people are still being sent to Lincoln or Boston. As I discovered, anyone who needs a minor operation is also sent

there.

“Just over a week ago my husband was unable to walk. Grantham UTC X-rayed his leg, gave him crutches and painkillers. They said he would receive an appointment for fracture clinic at Lincoln or Boston within a few days. In fact he now has a telephone appointment with a consultant next month. I feel sure that he would have been asked to attend in person if the clinic was still available in Grantham.”

This year a number of health services were set up in Granthamafter the hospital became a green site. Health clinic facilities were set up on the Moy Park site on Gonerby Road offering a range of outpatients and diagnostic services.