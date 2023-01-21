'Trusted to invest in local communities and economic growth'

Spending an almost £4m pot of money is the focus of this month's column by Kelham Cooke, the leader of South Kesteven District Council. He writes:

You may have read about the £3.898m fund that South Kesteven District Council has been entrusted with by the Government to help make our area better for everyone.

In July our investment plan was submitted to the Government and has since been published on our website.

Councillor Kelham Cooke. Credit: LDRS (60699791)

We are excited by the potential it presents for our towns, communities and the future of South Kesteven.

This will make a tangible difference as it touches people’s lives across the length and breadth of our district over the next two years.

It is money we must use to meet specific themes set out by the Government, yet we have the freedom to choose the specifics, to make important decisions on what will bring the most benefit to residents, businesses and visitors to our area.

The areas we can make stronger through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund are a good fit with our ambition as a council to make far-reaching improvements to South Kesteven.

We are not making these key decisions alone; our officers and elected members have and will continue to canvass the views of local businesses of all sizes, community groups and town and parish councils.

We will continue to work closely with our varied and valued partners to ensure this funding is used to excellent effect.

The next step is to explore project ideas that will support the delivery of South Kesteven’s Investment Plan and those most in need.

In recent years, despite the pandemic, the council has continued to invest in services, grow the district and deliver the priorities residents tell us are important to them. Post-pandemic, we have successfully delivered grant funding and support to get the local economy moving again – and now is the time to build upon that by leading and guiding further sustainable economic growth.

The £3.898m will meet three priorities: communities; pride in place; and to increase people's life chances, which together will help develop local business, people and skills.

This matches SKDC’s vision around growth and the economy; housing to meet the needs of all residents; sustaining healthy and strong communities; providing a clean and sustainable environment; and continuing to deliver services as a high-performing council.

Together these ambitions attract businesses, shoppers, workers and visitors, and give them a place to enjoy.

A growing economy creates jobs, secures infrastructure and attracts further investment across our district, as well as a growing population to help create a thriving area and community facilities for everyone.

These factors combine to make South Kesteven a better place in which to live, to work, and invest.

There is a long way to go, and I remain determined to deliver for our corner of Lincolnshire.