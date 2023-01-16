The uncertain future of the Gravity Fields Festival will be discussed by the town's councillors tomorrow (January 17) in a bid to try and find a way to keep it alive.

Gravity Fields has been added to the agenda of the Charter Trustees meeting to be held in the Mayor's Parlour in the Guildhall.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, said: "Whilst it is understood that it is unlikely that there will be large public subsidies of such festivals going forward, the Charter Trustees are determined that this festival should continue in some form."

It has been announced by South Kesteven District Council, which helped fund the event, that it may no longer be able to support the festival as it needs to make cuts and that community groups may have to take over if it is to be saved.

Charter Trustee Councillor Kaffy Rice-Oxley said: "This festival did help put Grantham on the map. It would be a great shame if the audience that has been created was lost."

Deputy Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington and Councillor Charmaine Morgan also confirmed that they were keen to explore ways in which the popular festival could continue.

The meeting of the Charter Trustees is held in public and will take place from 7.30pm.