Trustees vote in next Mayor of Grantham and her deputy for 2018/19

Grantham Charter Trustees have confirmed Coun Lynda Coutts as Mayor of the town for 2018/19 with Coun Nikki Manterfield as her deputy.

Coun Coutts, who is currently Deputy Mayor of Grantham, became a district councillor when she won her seat in 2015.

Coun Lynda Coutts will take over from the current Mayor of Grantham Coun Mike Cook in May.

She said: “I am really chuffed to become mayor. I have been looking forward to it. It is my aim to give Grantham a much needed social boost by highlighting and promoting all the different clubs and events that go on. There are so many new people who have moved into Grantham that might not be aware of all the great things to do within the town. I want to help change that.”

Coun Manterfield, who has represented Grantham Springfield on South Kesteven District Council since she won her seat in 2015, is looking forward to meeting and getting to know more people.

She said: “I am thrilled to be able to work for the town. Having moved here in the nineties, Grantham is an adopted town for me and I love it. I now just want to get out there and meet all the different groups and bring a different perspective to the role and help give the people of Grantham a voice.”