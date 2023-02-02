Two wildlife trusts are looking for budding young photographers to enter its new competition.

Reconnecting Grantham, a partnership project between the National Trust and Woodland Trust, is launching a photography competition and free basic photography courses

This is aimed at getting photographers to explore the "beautiful" Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount sites.

The competition will run each month, starting from March 1, and will end on August 31.

Each month’s competition will open on the first and close on the last day of the calendar month and each month will be a different theme.

The first theme to kick it off in March will be renewal.

Bellmount. Photo: Woodland Trust and National Trust. (62214417)

The free photography course will be every three months, aimed at giving visitors the skills to enter in the monthly competition.

The tutor will provide tips and advice on how to improve your photography skills, and signpost people to other works to inspire them further. This course will be advertised on the Reconnecting Grantham Facebook page.

To enter the competition, entries must be sent to ReconnectingGrantham@woodlandtrust.org.uk and be sent with the What3Words location of where the photo was taken.

Londonthorpe Woods. Photo: Woodland Trust and National Trust. (62214468)

Alongside the photos entrants need to provide a statement, no longer than 250 words, explaining how the photo meets the theme and why they love the project site.

A winner will be selected each month and the winner will have their entry exhibited as part of an open-air exhibition at Londonthorpe Woods, around the new easy access track in September 2023.

They will also receive an A2 size print of their winning photograph used in the exhibition.

Entrants must be aged 18 years old and over.

For more information on Reconnecting Grantham go to its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/londonthorpebellmount/ or visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/ReconnectingGrantham.

The Reconnecting Grantham project, which has run for 18 months, aims to increase the local community’s awareness and appreciation for the valuable natural asset Grantham has on its doorstep.