Trusts are reminding dog walkers to keep their pets on leads to protect wildlife on Grade I-listed land.

The Reconnecting Grantham project, run by the National Trust and Woodland Trust, said it needs to allow sheep to graze in fields for the benefit of the land.

However, this cannot happen unless dogs stay on leads and don’t pose a threat to them, meaning the trusts cannot open the gates for the public to access fields.

Sheep grazing. Credit National Trust Images / Annapurna Mellor (59017560)

For the past few months, Bell Thorpe Field has been completely closed and Thorpe Dyke Field, which adjoins woodland in Five Gates Lane, has had limited access.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for Reconnecting Grantham – which aims to reconnect the historic Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods area – said the fields have been closed for “a number of reasons”.

The spokesperson added: “One reason is that these fields are Grade I listed hay meadows due to the landscape’s historical importance.

“Hay meadows support many species of plants as well as reptiles, ground nesting and seed eating birds.

“Once harvested the hay can also be used for animal fodder, but not if it's contaminated with dog mess.

“The meadows need to be grazed as part of the land management process, which benefits the wildlife we are trying to support.”

The trusts closed the gates to prevent dogs being let off their leads and to reassure the farmer he could put his sheep there.

However, people have been seen climbing the fence to walk their dogs there and the farmer has since removed his sheep.

The spokesperson added: “The farmer pays a rent for the fields, so it's a relationship we have to honour. The farmer doesn’t want to risk his sheep being attacked by dogs off leads.

“We understand that people might not see the issue with having dogs off their leads in this area while there are no sheep grazing, but the issue is that the farmer doesn’t want to risk putting his sheep in the fields.

“It only takes one dog to attack and he might lose several sheep.”

The trusts will look to open the fields again so the public can enjoy the “beautiful views”, but also need to “balance - the preservation and conservation of the site”.

While they look to find a “long-term solution”, walkers are still able to access Bellmount Tower though the field at the top end of the Thorpe Fields and then through Bellmount Woods.

There are also zones for dogs to be off their leads in Londonthorpe Woods and large areas of Alma Park.