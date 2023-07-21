A tuition team has taken part in the Race for Life to raise money for a cancer charity.

Victoria Bremner and Karen Shaw, of Conexus Tuition Grantham, took part in the race in Lincoln on Saturday, July 15.

The pair have raised over £400, including gift aid, for Cancer Research UK as cancer has “impacted close members of the Conexus family, including Karen’s dad and father-in-law.”

Karen Shaw (left) and Victoria Bremner (right).

Karen said: “The Race of Life - is such an important event.

“You don’t need to look too far before you know someone who has suffered or had to support a family member or friend who unfortunately has been affected by this awful disease.

“The event itself was amazing.

“My husband and children came to cheer and support and Victoria’s partner ran with her and Karen!

“There were so many people supporting the charity.

“It was also very emotional as everyone was showing who they were running for; this was our motivation when the running got tough!

“We are very proud of the amount of money we raised and hope it will go a little way to support those who are affected by cancer.”

Conexus Tuition provides tuition to young people from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 4.

The team plans to do more charity events in the coming year.