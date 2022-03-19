A Tuk Tuk challenge has raised more than £5,000 for The Rosie May Foundation.

On Friday, March 11, the inaugural Rosie May Foundation Peak District Tuk Tuk challenge began.

There were four tuk tuks in the challenge, led by volunteer Phil Drabble on his motorbike, with the aim of driving 300 miles in three days.

The team have raised more than £5000 for The Rosie May Foundation (55536239)

Rosie-May's paerents Mary Sand Graham Storrie founded the charity in memory of their daughter who was tragically murdered in 2003.

Organiser of the challenge, Angela Jackson, explained that they were completing the challenge "to raise funds to support single mums to drive pink tuk tuk taxis to safely transport other mums and children to work and school in Sri Lanka."

Angela said: "Over the three days we experienced sun, showers and wind; narrow roads, very steep climbs and fords, picturesque villages, breathtaking scenery and welcoming cafes.

"The Tuk Tuks and their intrepid drivers, passengers and Barry the dog met every challenge head on and helped each other when the going was tricky."

Angela added: "One of the best experiences of the weekend was the many smiles and waves we received as the convoy passed by, it was great to know that we had brightened people’s day.

"The adventure is over but the memories and friendships will last forever."

Volunteers of the foundation will be embarking on another tuk tuk challenge on Saturday, April 2, but this challenge will be taking place around the island of Sri Lanka.

For more information on the Rosie May Foundation go to https://www.rosie-may.com/