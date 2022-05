More news, no ads

A fault within a tumble dryer was the cause of a house fire.

At 10.40am today (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a house fire in Denton Avenue, Grantham.

The blaze caused severe fire damage to the property's kitchen and utility room.

It was extinguished using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, ladders and a thermal imaging camera.