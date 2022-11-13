Turkey has so much to offer, so keep it in mind for your future travels.

The beautiful holiday destination of Turkey is the focus of the monthly column by Lynne Page, personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village. She writes:

Before I visited Turkey for the first time I can honestly say it wasn’t really on my list of places to visit.

I have since changed my mind.

Lynne Page, personal travel consultant, The Holiday Village

Istanbul is known to be the tourist capital of Turkey. The real capital, however, is Ankara and is also worth visiting. The main beach resorts are found in the areas of Izmir, Antalya, Bodrum and Marmaris.

Marmaris is a pearl of the Turkish Riviera. It is surrounded by mountains, pine forests and turquoise waters. Marmaris continues to be a popular destination for holiday makers looking for relaxation, dining, bars and nightclubs. Whilst in Marmaris try a horse safari in Marmaris National Park or indulge in a traditional Turkish bath, and then take the children for a fun-filled day at the Aquadream Waterpark.

Bodrum is in the south-west bordered by the Aegean Sea and is perfect for beach lovers, gastronomy, scuba-diving and wine. It has been dubbed as the Turkish St Tropez. Some things to include in your trip would include a visit to Bodrum Castle, which was built with stones of the mausoleum of Harlicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

From Bodrum you can also take a boat trip to explore the Greek island of Kos.

In contrast, Istanbul is one of the most visited destination in the world due to it’s incredible beauties and it’s effervescence. It is full of life, colours and smells and is a deeply Turkish city which is both traditional and modern. The two most popular, must-see areas in the city are Sultanahmet and Eminonu with the Grand Bazaar and many mosques as great places to visit.

Antalya is a great destination if you can’t decide between a city break or beach holiday. As well as beautiful blues seas and sandy beaches, Antalya is also surrounded by Greek and Roman ruins.

An hour or so from Antalya is the quiet village of Side, with a mix of old and new, it boasts the untouched old town along side the glamorous harbourside. There are a blend of ancient sights and chic waterfront restaurants, Izmir is not as well known, but is the third largest city in Turkey and is perfect if you want to see another aspect of the country. Be sure to visit the UNESCO site of Ephesus.

Turkey has so much to offer, so keep it in mind for your future travels.