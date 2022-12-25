FOOD AND DRINK QUESTIONS

1. Which of these is the most consumed manufactured drink in the world?

a) Beer

b) Coca Cola

c) Tea

d) Coffee

2. What type of pasta has a name meaning ‘little worms’?

a) Vermicelli

b) Spaghetti

c) Macaroni

d) Orzo

Pavlova

3.Which nuts are used in marzipan?

a) Peanuts

b) Almonds

c) Pecans

d) Cashews

4. What year did the first McDonald’s store open?

a) 1940

b) 1950

c) 1960

d) 1955

5. How many calories does a glass of water contain?

a) 0

b) 2

c) 5

d) 10

6. Grenadine is obtained from which fruit?

a) Damson

b) Mulberry

c) Pomegranate

d) Plum

7. Which fast-food franchise has the largest number of outlets in the world?

a) Subway

b) McDonalds

c) Burger King

d) KFC

8. What type of wheat is used to make pasta?

a) Durum wheat

b) Barnard Castle wheat

c) Drum wheat

d) Dum wheat

9. Which is the most stolen food in the world?

a) Cheese

b) Chocolate

c) Grain

d) Meat

10. What year was canned food invented?

a) 1859

b) 1959

c) 1909

d) 1809

RANDOM FACTS – TRUE OR FALSE

11. Coca Cola used to be made of cocaine.

12. Buffalo wings are made from the wings of a buffalo.

13. One of the key ingredients of Skittles sweets are beetles.

14. Limes float, lemons sink.

15. Honey is made up of bee vomit.

16. Two teaspoons of nutmeg can potentially kill you.

17. Pineapple will stop jelly setting.

18. Saffron costs more per gram than gold.

19. Steak contains more protein per calorie than broccoli.

20. Oranges contain more vitamin C than any other fruit.

FIZZ QUIZ

21. Which one of these sparkling wines is made using a different method to the others?

a) Cremant

b) Champagne

c) Prosecco

d) Cava

22.There are 13 size classifications of Champagne bottles, here are four of them – which is the correct order with the smallest first:

a) Nebuchadnezzar, Piccolo, Magnum, Sovereign

b) Piccolo, Nebuchadnezzar, Sovereign, Magnum

c) Piccolo, Magnum, Nebuchadnezzar, Sovereign

d) Magnum, Sovereign, Piccolo, Nebuchadnezzar

23. What active ingredient ferments to make Champagne fizzy?

a) Yeast

b) Baking powder

c) Carbon dioxide

d) Bicarbonate of soda

Champagne

24. Which of these ways is never used to open a bottle of Champagne?

a) With a sword

b) Twisting the bottle/cork

c) With a corkscrew

d) By shaking

25. What is the art of opening a bottle of Champagne with a sword called:

a) Sauvage

b) Savage

c) Sabotage

d) Sabrage

26. Angle of the bottle when you open?

a) 45 degrees

b) Horizontal

c) Vertical

d) Upside down

27. Which are the only three grape varieties permitted in Champagne:

a) Pinot Noir, Chardonnay & Pinot Meunier

b) Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay & Pinot Meunier

c) Sauvignon, Pinot Noir & Pinot Meunier

d) Viognier, Chardonnay & Sauvignon

28. Which one of these is not a Champagne House?

a) Bollinger

b) Freixenet

c) Veuve Cliquot

d) Tarlant

29. A cork can jettison from a Champagne bottle at up to:

a) 25mph

b) 35mph

c) 55mph

d) 65mph

30. How many people die yearly from being hit in the head by a popping Champagne cork?

a) 9

b) 29

c) 49

d) 99

HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

31. Choose the order with the shortest distance travelled to our supermarket shelves first:

a) Baron Bigod, Champagne, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Avocados

b) Avocados, Champagne, Baron Bigod, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

c) Baron Bigod Cheese, Champagne, Avocados, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

d) Champagne, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Baron Bigod, Avocados

32. Which of these commercially produced fruits must always be imported?

a) apples

b) bananas

c) cherries

d) damsons

ALLERGENS

33. Which ones of these are NOT legally notifiable allergens:

a) Celery

b) Mustard

c) Soya

d) Tomatoes

34. If you are diagnosed with Coeliac disease, which protein are you unable to eat?

a) Glue

b) Gluten

c) Glucose

d) Glutton

35. What temperature is the maximum your fridge should be?

a) 1 degree

b) 3 degrees

c) 5 degrees

d) 8 degrees

36. What is the minimum temperature pre-cooked food should be heated to?

a) 60 degrees

b) 65 degrees

c) 70 degrees

d) 79 degrees

37. How many slices of bread does the UK throw away every day?

a) 2,400

b) 24 thousand

c) 240 thousand

d) 24 million

Sliced bread

38. How many pints of milk are wasted in the UK just by households every day?

a) 1,300

b) 13,000

c) 130,000

d) 1.3 million

NATIONAL PRIDE

39. What would make an Italian cry if they found it on their pizza!

a) Olives

b) Mozzarella

c) Pineapple

d) Tomato

40. What did Jamie Oliver put in a paella that outraged the Spanish?

a) Chicken

b) Prawns

c) Chorizo

d) Peas

Pizza

41. What rice do you use for a risotto?

a) Short grain

b) Basmati

c) Arborio

d) Long grain

42. What is added to a croque monsieur to make it a croque madame?

a) Egg

b) Ham

c) Mushrooms

d) Cheese

43. Middle Eastern eggs baked into tomatoes for breakfast are called?

a) Shakshuka

b) Shakira

c) Sherbert

d) Babaganoush

44. Which country is the home to churros?

a) France

b) Spain

c) Portugal

d) Italy

45. South American raw fish marinated in citrus juice?

a) Ceviche

b) Carpaccio

c) Tartare

d) Sushi

46. Pavlova was created where?

a) USA

b) New Zealand

c) France

d) Italy

47. What type of pastry are profiteroles made with?

a) Shortcrust

b) Puff

c) Filo

d) Choux

48. What is sauerkraut?

a) Pickled cabbage

b) German sausage

c) Cherry sweets

d) Fermented beans

ANSWERS

1. c; 2. a; 3. b; 4. a; 5. a; 6. c; 7. a; 8. a; 9. a; 10. d; 11. True; 12. False; 13. True; 14. False; 15. True; 16. True; 17. True; 18. True; 19. False; 20. False; 21. c; 22. c; 23. a; 24. c; 25. d; 26. a; 27. a; 28. b; 29. b; 30. b; 31. c; 32. b; 33. d; 34. b; 35. c; 36. d; 37. d; 38. d; 39. c; 40. c; 41. c; 42. a; 43. a; 44. b; 45. a; 46. b; 47. d; 48. a.

Maria Broadbent is owner of Mediterranean restaurant CASA in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds

