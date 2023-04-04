A popular comedy club has announced its latest line-up, with a TV and radio star topping the bill.

Funhouse Comedy Club will return to the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday May 18 for a great night of laughter.

Topping the bill is the award winning Nathan Caton, star of radio and TV, including TV’s Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Russell Howard’s Good News and BBC Radio 4’s ‘Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing’, which had its third series in 2014.

Nathan Caton. (63354379)

He started his comedy career as a 19 year old and immediately started winning awards.

Nathan has been called the most exciting young black comic on the circuit and combines his laidback, clear-cut material with his art of cutting down ‘fools’ both in everyday life and the media.

Opening the night will be Spaniard/Welshman Ignacio Lopez, who recently made his debut on ‘Live at The Apollo’ and has performed for the Wales football squad and opened for James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers ; with his unique brand of sarcastic observations and witty lines.

Ignacio Lopez. (63354376)

He gives his audience a taste of what it's like to be the outsider, explaining cultural differences with hilarious results.

Also appearing is James Sherwood sharing his imaginative musical jokes and beautifully crafted original comedy songs.

James Sherwood. (63354373)

His sharp wit and inspirational set results in truly laugh out loud comedy.

Completing the line-up will be the energetic Matt Rouse and his amusing alternative take on observation comedy.

Matt Rouse. (63354370)

Compere for the night is the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

Spiky Mike will compere the evening. (63354367)

For tickets or more information, visit: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Tickets are £13 in advance. Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start.