A celebrity TV chef helped launch a versatile new venue for culinary and lifestyle media production, luxury getaways and conferences.

The Studio officially opened its doors in Castle Bytham after an 18-month project to convert the 18th-century cattle barn and tractor shed into a multi-functional venue.

It contains two state-of-the-art kitchens designed for cookery classes, food photography, videography and TV production, as well as two luxury bedrooms for rural retreats, and a business suite.

Lesley Waters was a regular face on BBC hit TV show Ready Steady Cook

Guests were entertained at the launch with bites and demonstrations from celebrity chef, author and teacher Lesley Waters and award-winner Luke Holland, head chef of the Olive Branch at Clipsham.

The Studio owner, Martin Dupree, said: “When we moved into this house eight years ago, we had so many ideas for what we could do with the adjoining barns and eventually decided to combine all our greatest interests of food, travel and business."

Lesley became known to TV viewers for her appearances on the BBC's Ready Steady Cook show and used The Studio's Theatre Kitchen to prepare beetroot, gin and tonic salmon, Asian-inspired chicken and pineapple, chorizo and halloumi.

Award-winning head chef of the Olive Branch, Luke Holland, does a demonstration in the Theatre Kitchen

"I have to say that I am totally blown away by this space," she said.

"You can cook, do corporate events, teach classes, and entertain guests who could then stay over. It’s such a professional place yet you feel right at home."

Luke, meanwhile, used the Demo Kitchen, which features a fixed overhead camera for recording and live-streaming, to serve up his dishes.

Luke and Lesley join forces in the Theatre Kitchen which has been fitted out for television film crews

They included Cornish seaweed crackers with mushroom caramel and parmesan custard, roast guinea hen, and garden pea cream, white chocolate, mint and coconut dessert.

“I’ve used this facility a couple of times in the past for our At Home menus, and have found it really simple to use, fully-equipped and very well laid out."

Listed on Airbnb and Booking.com, The Studio is available to book for media production, conferencing, events and self-catered accommodation.