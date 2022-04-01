A line-up of brilliant comedians will take to the stage in Grantham later this month.

Funhouse Comedy Club brings another great line-up of comedians, to the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday April 28.

Topping the bill is writer, actor and comedian Justin Moorhouse who has appeared on TV in Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live at the Apollo, Coronation Street and Phoenix Nights.

Justin Moorhouse. (55819069)

With his easy-going and charming persona he entertains everyone, relating his tales and clever observations and has them hanging on to his every word.

Opening the night will be winner of ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny’ the instantly loveable and unique Patrick Monahan, with his trademark hyperactive and freewheeling charm.

Following the release of his debut DVD he was a guest on Loose Women and also appeared alongside Philip Schofield and Jason Manford on ITV's Comedy Annual.

Patrick Monahan. (55819078)

More recently he appeared on ITV’s Splash. Of Irish-Iranian decent, but brought up on Teeside he shares tales of his memories.

He exudes warmth and charisma; his friendly style mixed with his hilarious story telling leaves the crowd wanting for more.

Also appearing is plummy, funny and firey, Diane Spencer, an award-winning comedian with a rapidly growing YouTube channel of over 10K subscribers and 1 million views.

She has performed worldwide including The Laugh Factory and world famous Improv (LA), received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe festival and appeared on several TV programmes, including Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam.

Diane Spencer. (55819081)

Completing the line-up will be winner of Funhouse's Should I Stay or Should I Go competition and semi-finalist in British Comedian of the Year, the up-and-coming Jacob Nussey who draws in audiences with his low-status, surreal, and often dark style.

Compere for the night is the cheerful and energetic Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £12 in advance, with doors opening at 7.15pm for an 8.00pm start.

Jacob Nussey. (55819072)

All information and bookings can be found at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk