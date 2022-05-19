A comedy club is returning to Grantham next month with a bill of in-demand comics.

Funhouse Comedy Club brings another great night of laughter to the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday June 30.

Topping the bill is 2021 British Comedian of the Year Finalist, the incredible Scott Bennett who recently made his ‘Live at the Apollo’ debut and is widely tipped in the industry as on the brink of the big time. Scott is a Yorkshire live wire with an undeniable no nonsense logic, who has been busy entertaining people through the lockdown, with his ‘Stand Up From The Shed’ online show.

Scott Bennett

Opening the night will be the animated Sean McLoughlin. His slightly offhand take on the world and awkward view on it is somewhat contradictory, curious and comical.

Hugely in-demand in the U.K. and internationally he has most recently been the tour support for Ricky Gervais in arenas across the globe.

A regular at comedy festivals and clubs the world over, he has also performed six acclaimed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Sean McLoughlin

2021 British Comedian of the Year Finalist Lindsey Santoro will also be performing, recounting tales of her misadventures in life, in her down to earth side-splitting style

Martin Westgate will complete the line-up.

Martin has previously appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and made the judges chuckle with cheeky digs at David Walliams.

Lindsey Santoro

Compere for the night will be the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

The event takes place on Thursday June 30, doors from 7.15pm, 8.00pm start. For information and tickets, visit: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk