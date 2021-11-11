A couple are relocating their shop from the famous Portobello Road in London to Grantham where they have lived for five years.

Charlotte and Josh Rogers will open their shop, called TOTL GIFTS & HOME, at 1A Dysart Road, early in December.

The couple will be familiar to many TV viewers as they regularly appear on ITV’s Million Pound Pawn as luxury accessories experts.

Charlotte and Josh Rogers on Million Pound Pawn. (52993362)

Charlotte says the shop will stock contemporary and vintage designer and fashion led gifts and interiors. It will also offer a buy/sell service for luxury accessories by appointment.

Charlotte added: “My husband and I have recently decided to relocate the business to Grantham from our shop on London’s Portobello Road. We have lived in Grantham for five years now and love the area so we want to bring the things that we love to our high street. My brand is beloved by celebrities and high profile society individuals worldwide and we intend to being some of this glamour to the home town that we love.

“My brand TOTL operates online but alongside the fun and affordable gifts that will be for sale in the shop, including, candles, neon signs, fashion accessory items and the famous TOTL TomFoolery Kit as seen on This Morning, my luxury collections including second hand designer handbags and accessories by Louis Vuitton will be available to view by prior arrangement.”

Charlotte and Josh are in the process of having the shop decorated and signage made.

For more details go to www.thisoldthinglondon.com