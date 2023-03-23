A TV presenter and award-winning designer has been guest of a gardening club.

Colsterworth and District Garden and Allotments Holders Club welcomed Adam Frost, BBC Gardeners World presenter, and award-winning garden designer to its March meeting.

'An evening with Adam Frost' was a sell-out, with 120 people from Colsterworth and surrounding villages attending.

Mr Frost gave an engaging presentation about his working life including time spent at Barnsdale Gardens with the late Geoff Hamilton, and his awards from Chelsea Flower Show among others.

He later signed copies of his books.

Retiring club secretary Vicky Page was presented with flowers in recognition of her commitment to the club.