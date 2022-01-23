In 1972 TV and radio presenter Nicholas Parsons returned to his home town of Grantham to visit those places he knew as a child.

These included the family home at 1 Castlegate, which he found had been turned into offices. His father worked as a doctor in the town and his patients included Margaret Thatcher's family.

The Journal reported that he was currently appearing on TV’s Sale of the Century and radio’s Just a Minute.

Grantham-born Nicholas Parsons returned to the town in 1972. (54410760)

On his visit, Nicholas was joined by his childhood nanny, Nellie Cox (pictured). Walking through the town he said Watergate had been quite an attractive part of town, but now it was “something quite ugly”.

Nicholas also visited the kindergarten which he attended as a child at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and went on to see his old school, King’s, where he signed autographs for the boys.

The Journal reported Nicholas leaving the town on the train at the end of the day with a parcel of haslet - ‘a rarity in the south’ - some pork sausages and a pork pie.

Nicholas died in January 2020 at the age of 96.