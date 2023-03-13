Wetherspoons has announced its 12 day real ale festival which begins next week.

The Tollemache Inn, in St Peter's Hill, will be serving a range of 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, from Wednesday, March 22, until Sunday, April 2.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander, in their ingredients.

Steven Hamilton, pub manager, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export - from Belgium - Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA from the United States - Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady and Sudwerk Reeds Ale from Switzerland.

The festival collection will also include vegan options and gluten-free beer.

Each beer will cost £2.35 a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine. A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.