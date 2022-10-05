A 24-year-old man remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries" after he was assaulted in Grantham at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police believe the man was struck over the head with a bottle on Belton Lane, Grantham, on Saturday, October 1, at around 1.35am.

A 17-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-girl have been arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on bail.

Police are appealing for information. (59684087)

A spokesperson from the police said: "We believe that there will be people who saw this incident, or have more information about what happened who we have not yet spoken with.

"We would also be keen to view any dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage of the incident.

"We would encourage anyone who may be able to help with our enquiries to get in touch."

Contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 28 of October 1 or you can do this via email at force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 28 of October 1 in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.