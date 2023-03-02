Twenty-one volunteers turned out on a cold damp day to plant trees as part of field improvements.

The volunteers, which included local residents, ex-pupils, parish councillors, a team from NatWest bank and members of the Woodland Trust, planted trees on the Blessed Hugh Moore playing fields in Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without.

This coincides with the improvements being made to the field entrances on Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive.

Volunteers turned out on the Blessed Hugh Moore Field to plant trees as part of its improvement work. Photo: Pete Armstrong (62749704)

Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council were granted a licence under the Asset of Community Value (ACV) by South Kesteven District Council to carry out this work.

Pete Armstrong, clerk of the parish council, said: "One of the tasks for the day was to plant all the donated damp loving trees.

"These were chosen to help soak up the excess water on the site and included Hornbeam, Downy Birch, Rowan, Wild Cherry, and Wych Elm.

"All members of the group were involved in planting at least one tree.

"Work was also started on the flowerbed behind Windsor Drive, where some lavender and bulbs were planted.

"The hope for this area is to have some more sensory plants like the lavender but wishing to give some colour all year round."

The volunteers also cleared an "enormous amount of fly-tipping" found on the field.

SKDC supplied a mini skip and fifteen bags to the group. They filled these with TV's, one microwave and two tyres.

Chippings, cut down from a neighbours tree, were also spread out on the muddy path at the top of the land to the field site.

More volunteer work will take place after the work is completed on the second entrance pathway and drainage work from Sandringham Close.

This work was delayed due to the ground being too wet for machinery to operate.

Roland Wright, parish council chairperson, thanked everyone who gave up their free time to help with the work.