A 20-year-old man with links to Grantham has been reported missing.

William Moore, was last seen in the Forest Fields area in Nottingham on Wednesday, May 31, at around 8.15pm.

William has links to Grantham as his family live here.

William Moore

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Forest Fields area at around 8:15pm on Wednesday 31 May 2023.

“William is described as a white male, of medium build and is around 5ft 8ins tall.

“He is described as having short, blonde hair and was last seen wearing an all-black tracksuit and green Adidas trainers.”

If anyone has any information, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 731 of 31 May.