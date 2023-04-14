The town's twinning association is in danger of folding if it doesn't recruit new members, soon after celebrating its 40th anniversary last year.

At a Grantham Twinning Association meeting held in January this year, a majority of the members voted to close the association by the end of the year.

However, the members asked to delay this decision to enable the committee to produce a plan to recruit more members and save the association.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal with Manfred Oster, Chair of the Sankt Augustin Twinning Association (57456025)

Dennis Hannant, chairman of the association, said: "I was conscious that the association had failed to sell the twinning ideal to people in Grantham, especially the younger generation, but I was hoping that promoting what was on offer through presentations, the media and social media, would get the message to people of how wonderful it really is."

The plan to try and recruit new members includes giving presentations to local groups about what the association is about and what being a member involves.

Mr Hannant added: "Any Grantham-based organisation such as a school, singing group or charity focused group such as Rotary Clubs or indeed any local businesses just need to contact me and I will come and give a presentation tailored to their organisation."

The association organises an annual visit to Grantham every June for its German friends. This year, the association will be visiting Cromford Mill in Matlock, Bakewell in Derbyshire and also Newstead Abbey in Nottinghamshire.

As well as this, members from both twinning associations will be attending an alternative Burn’s Night Supper, a talk on Guide Dogs for the Blind and a farewell dinner.

The Sankt Augustin Twinning Association also organises an annual visit for Grantham members to visit in September.

Members will be hosted by Sankt Augustin members and enjoy visits to towns and cities within a two hour drive of the town.

Mr Hannant added: "The Grantham Twinning Association and our partnership with Sankt Augustin has undoubtedly been a success story and one that deserves to survive and carry on for future generations.

"After Brexit and considering the current war in Ukraine, it is imperative in my view that the UK continues to maintain non-governmental and political links with other European people.

"There are many successful twinning associations in Lincolnshire and up and down the UK and the Grantham Twinning Association should continue to be one of them."

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Grantham Twinning Association can contact Dennis Hannant on 07703 656238.