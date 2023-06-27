The town’s twinning association “remains at a crossroads”, but it continues to appeal for new members to save it.

The Grantham Twinning Association is giving itself one more year to try and recruit more members.

Since its last appeal, it has recruited two new members, but it is now looking to appeal to organisations to join in.

Councillor Graham Jeal with Manfred Oster, Chair of the Sankt Augustin Twinning Association in June 2022.

Dennis George Hannant, chairman of the association, said: “What the problem is back in the 80s and 90s, twinning was mainly founded on exchange visits between scouts, girl guides and other organisations like that.

“This is where the issue lies. We’ve moved away from getting organisations involved.

“That is where as an association we have taken our eye off the ball.”

Grantham is twinned with Sankt Augustin in Germany.

The association has told the association in Germany that the visit to Grantham will be its last visit in the current format.

Going forward, any future visit would have to centre around an event taking place in Grantham.

Dennis added: “In our constitution, our association does have the right to vote for it to close, but the feeling of myself and the incoming chairman, Barry Phillips, is that the idea of twinning doesn’t just belong to the association, but the people of Grantham.”

The association has been invited to join the Notts and Lincs German Association, who will provide them with “lots of ideas and advice on how to go forward”.

They will also be joining in with events hosted by twinning associations in Sleaford and Stamford to gain advice from them as well.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Grantham Twinning Association can contact Dennis on 07703 656238.