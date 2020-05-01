Two people were arrested in a raid on an illegal waste site the size of a football pitch in Long Bennington yesterday.

Environment Agency officers and Lincolnshire Police also seized an excavator and a lorry which were actively depositing more waste at the site on Fen Lane, Long Bennington, when officers arrived.

The move comes after intelligence revealed that lorry-loads of waste, including plastics, commercial waste and household furniture were being accepted onto the site and burned illegally.