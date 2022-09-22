Operation Reacher officers made two arrests and recovered several stolen vehicles whilst on patrol.

Rushcliffe Operation Reacher arrested the two people yesterday in the Screveton area, whilst on mobile patrol.

Several stolen vehicles, trailers, power tools and property were recovered.

Stolen vehicles, trailers, power tools and property have been recovered by police. (59508077)

The force said it will take every opportunity to detect offences and deter those committing crimes on rural residents.

Rushcliffe Operation Reacher is in the process of investigating a number of rural crime offences in Nottinghamshire in collaboration with neighbouring police services.

Anyone with information that they think would help can contact the force using reference 0261_21092022.