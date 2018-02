Have your say

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of home burglaries in Rippingale.

Five reports of burglaries were reported to police at various locations in the village since last November.

Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the investigation.

The 24-year-old local man and the 27-year-old man from the Grantham area have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.