Two men have been arrested after attempting to evade police during a high-speed pursuit.

Acting on intelligence, Nottinghamshire Police officers were searching for a car in Radcliffe-on-Trent at around 8.30pm on Sunday (January 15) when they spotted the vehicle in Shelford Road.

It drove away at speed through a number of villages and later failed to stop for police on the A52.

Police arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit. Stock image

The vehicle was damaged before it finally came to a stop close to the railway line in Aslockton.

Two men fled from the scene on foot, with one running along the railway tracks and another found hiding inside a cow shed close to the line.

A National Police Air Service helicopter helped officers trace both suspects.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of cannabis.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug-driving.

Inspector Jayne Clarke said: “The occupants of this vehicle showed absolutely no regard for the safety of other innocent road users.

“This was a determined pursuit and highlights the skill of officers as well as their bravery.

“As our response to the incident demonstrates, we are committed to protecting the public and will look to take appropriate action against anyone who threatens public safety in this way.”