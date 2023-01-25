A police officer is appealing for witnesses after discovering two badger setts that were illegally blocked.

Lincolnshire Police's Wildlife Crime team confirmed on January 22 that two badger setts were found to be illegally blocked in the Honington and Belton area near Grantham.

Wildlife crime officer DC Aaron Flint is appealing for witnesses following the discovery, with at least nine entrance illegally blocked over both setts.

Two badger setts illegally blocked in the Honington and Belton area. Photo via @LPWildlifeCrime on Twitter. (62051364)

The Protection of Badgers Act 1992 makes it illegal to interfere with setts in this way, while the Hunting Act 2004 (which made fox hunting illegal) also makes sett stopping an unlawful activity.

DC Flint is asking for anyone who may have information about this crime to contact 101 quoting incident 150 of January 22, 2023, or by emailing him on aaron.flint@lincs.police.uk.