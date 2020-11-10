A Network Rail list has named two Grantham bridges among the 'most bashed' in the country.

Their figures show that railway bridges are struck five times every day on average across Britain, leading to almost half a million minutes of delays for rail passengers.

Although the survey shows that there has been an 11% decrease in incidents in the last financial year, Network Rail say that "bridge strikes remain a dangerous and costly concern."

Harlaxton Road Bridge was named as joint seventh in the country's most struck bridges, with 13 strikes between April 2019 and March 2020.

Barrowby Road Bridge also made the list, ranked as the 19th 'most bashed' bridge in the nation, with eight strikes over the same time period.

Sir Peter Hendy CBE, chair of Network Rail said: “We’ve done a lot of work with partners across the industry in recent years to tackle bridge strikes, and whilst it’s encouraging to see our work is paying off with numbers now on the decline, there’s a lot more to be done to cut the unnecessary delays, costs and safety risks they pose."