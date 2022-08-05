Home   News   Article

Grantham mum found love shortly before breast cancer diagnosis with man who lost his wife to Covid-19

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 05 August 2022
 | Updated: 08:27, 05 August 2022

A Grantham mum who was diagnosed with cancer shortly after starting a new relationship is celebrating her love for a man who lost his wife of 32 years to Covid.

Sarah Perry, 45, was a single mother of two daughters before meeting widower Nick Wiles, 59.

Sarah, who works in Grantham Morrisons, was diagnosed with breast cancer soon after meeting Nick. He chose to stand by her.

