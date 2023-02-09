Local charities and groups have the chance to apply for a £30,000 in grants, donated in memory of a former care home resident.

The Newton House Care Home and Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, both under Barchester Healthcare, are offering the grants in memory of Jeanette Gill, a former resident at the Marriott House Care Home in Chichester.

The £30,000 grants, donated by Jeanette, are being given under Barchester's Charitable Foundation and it is calling for local charities and groups in the areas where the care homes are based to apply for it.

Jeanette Gill Awards 2022 Gold winner Veterans Woodcraft. Photo: Barchester Healthcare (62328549)

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare and chairman of the foundation, said: “We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

"We thought it would be fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping.

"The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people, and these grants will make a big difference to those in need."

There are three rewards available which include the gold award for a £15,000 grant, the silver award for £10,000 and the bronze award for £5,000.

The gold and silver award grants are open to groups and the broze award grant is open to individuals

The grants will be awarded to projects that "enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle through arts, music, sports and culture for older people or adults with a disability, or those that may have challenges with mental health", said a spokesperson for the foundation.

The foundation is particularly interested in initiatives that tackle isolation and loneliness, and which bring positive outcomes to individuals lives.

To find out more about applying, go to www.bhcfoundation.org.uk/. The closing date is March 26.

Barchester’s Charitable Foundation supports older people, as well as working age adults with a learning or physical disability or mental health issue by giving grants to help improve mobility and quality of life.

Newton House is found on Barrowby Road and Maple Leaf Lodge is found on Beacon Lane.