Two carol concerts by Grantham Choral Society have had to be cancelled due to illness and Covid concerns.

The concerts were due to be held at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, tomorrow (Saturday, December 18).

The society was preparing to put on Shoppers Carols at 3pm followed by an evening Carol Concert at 7.30pm.

ChristChurch in Finkin Street. (53788454)

A spokesperson for the society said that only half of the society was able to turn up for rehearsals and it was decided that it unfortunately would not be possible to put on the concerts.