A collision involving two cars on the A1 northbound has been cleared to a lay-by earlier this afternoon.

An eye witness stated that a two car RTC had been cleared by Lincolnshire Police today at around midday.

The cars were cleared to a lay-by just north of the Woolsthorpe turn off, with traffic queuing as far south as Witham.

The cars were moved to a lay-by. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (50216022)