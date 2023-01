Two cars crashed yesterday (Saturday).

The two cars crashed at the A607 junction at Belton Lane at around 2.30pm.

The Journal was told the A607 closed in both directions as a result of the crash.

One of the crashed cars on Belton Lane. Photo: RSM Photography (61986859)

Recovery began at around 2.55pm.

Two cars crashed at Belton Lane. Photo: RSM Photography (61986872)

Two cars crashed at Belton Lane. Photo: RSM Photography (61986877)

Two cars crashed at Belton Lane. Photo: RSM Photography (61986890)

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more details.