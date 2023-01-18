In an unusual step, two deputy mayors of Grantham have been elected to take up their posts from May.

The unusual decision was made at last night's (Tuesday) budget meeting of the Charter Trustees of Grantham at the Guildhall.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, who chaired the meeting, proposed that two deputies should be elected to serve because circumstances may be different next year with the possibility of a Grantham Town Council being set up.

Attending the Charter Trustees budget meeting are, from left, Coun Charmaine Morgan, Mayor of Grantham Coun Graham Jeal, and Deputy Mayor of Grantham Coun Mark Whittington. (61916181)

The current deputy, Councillor Mark Whittington, was confirmed as Mayor of Grantham for 2023/24 and Councillors Charmaine Morgan and Kaffy Rice-Oxley were elected as Deputy Mayors of Grantham.

Coun Jeal said that this was an unusual year with the prospect of a town council. He said a Community Governance Review was working on the setting up of a town council and a working party is due to meet on February 1 to look into the boundaries covered by the new council.

A town council for Grantham was approved in principle last year.

Coun Jeal added: "While it has been custom in this town for many years for the deputy mayor to become mayor, the next deputy mayor will probably not become mayor. I wanted the incoming deputy mayors to have their eyes wide open on this unusual situation. I would like to propose that we have a joint deputy mayoralty next year."

Coun Jeal proposed Couns Morgan and Rice-Oxley who, he said, had been actively involved in the mayor's parlour over the past year.

Coun Whittington said he looked forward to being mayor and the 'bridge' between the last year of the Charter Trustees and the incoming town council.

He said: "I want to accept as many invitations as possible next year so if I can't attend I can ask one of the two deputies and so we can attend as many events, by one of the three of us, as possible."

Coun Jeal added: "It's up to the town council whether they want a mayor, be it ceremonial or political. I think once you have done this role you recognise what affection the town has for the office of mayor and so I think that it's Mark's duty to sell this role so that it continues and we still have a ceremonial component to the governance arrangements of the town."

Coun Morgan thanked the trustees for electing her as deputy. She said: "My thought about this is that it crosses a political divide and, secondly, we both work so this is quite a neat solution and it helps us to support Mark in his role."

Coun Morgan, who represents the St Vincent's ward, is a former Labour member of South Kesteven District Council who left the party to become an unaligned independent councillor.

Coun Rice-Oxley, who was unable to attend the Charter Trustees meeting, is a Conservative member of the district council, representing the Grantham Arnoldfield ward.