Two friends ran a half marathon together to raise money for an Alzheimer's charity.

Harriet Morgan and Paula Ebbins ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon on April 2 for Alzheimer’s Research, raising over £1,000.

Paula, from, Gonerby Hill Foot, said the atmosphere at the race was "euphoric". The 54-year-old completed the race with a time of just below one hour and 55 minutes.

Paula Ebbins and Harriet Morgan at the London Landmarks Half Marathon. (63432369)

Harriet, 44, completed the half marathon in just over one hour and 50 minutes.

They chose the charity as Harriet's mother has suffered from Alzheimer's for the last 10 years, and Paula's grandmother passed away with it.

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harrietandpaula

Harriet, who lives in Pickworth, said: "We decided to run the London Landmarks half marathon as a physical and mental challenge- plus a good reason to buy new running shoes!