Two grant schemes to be reduced to save South Kesteven District Council money
Published: 16:54, 27 January 2020
Two council community grant schemes are set to be reduced as part of cost-saving measures.
South Kesteven District Council has proposed plans to cut the amount given to good causes and community projects through its Ward Member Grants Scheme and Community Fund.
The Ward Member Grants Scheme was launched in 2018 and gives each of SKDC’s 56 councillors a budget of £1,000 to award to community projects, initiatives and good causes.
