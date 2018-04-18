Two Grantham men in court on car theft charges

Have your say

Two Grantham men have been charged with three counts of car theft and a variety of other offences.

The pair are due before Lincolnshire Magistrates Court today.

The charges relate to incidents that took place on Monday April 16.

Jordan Young, 20,of Primrose Way, Grantham, has been charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle x3

Theft from a motor vehicle x2

Attempt theft from a motor vehicle

Burglary dwelling and theft

Driving whilst disqualified

Using a vehicle with no insurance

Ethan Hopkins, 18, of William Street, Grantham, has been charged with:

Attempted theft from a motor vehicle

Theft of a motor vehicle x3

Burglary and theft

Driving without a licence

Driving with no insurance

Theft from motor vehicle x2

Both will appear before Lincoln Magistrates today (18 April)

A further 17-year-old youth has been released under investigation.