Two Grantham men in court on car theft charges

Two Grantham men have been charged with three counts of car theft and a variety of other offences.
The pair are due before Lincolnshire Magistrates Court today.
The charges relate to incidents that took place on Monday April 16.
Jordan Young, 20,of Primrose Way, Grantham, has been charged with:
Theft of a motor vehicle x3
Theft from a motor vehicle x2
Attempt theft from a motor vehicle
Burglary dwelling and theft
Driving whilst disqualified
Using a vehicle with no insurance
Ethan Hopkins, 18, of William Street, Grantham, has been charged with:
Attempted theft from a motor vehicle
Theft of a motor vehicle x3
Burglary and theft
Driving without a licence
Driving with no insurance
Theft from motor vehicle x2
Both will appear before Lincoln Magistrates today (18 April)
A further 17-year-old youth has been released under investigation.